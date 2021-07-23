FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,823,000 after buying an additional 158,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 684,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $17,451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

