FY2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FB Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in FB Financial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

