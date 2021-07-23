FY2021 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

