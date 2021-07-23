FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

