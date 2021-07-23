FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.45.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $182.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.