FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Crown Holdings, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Crown in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.96. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.27. Crown has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 4,591.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

