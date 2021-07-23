FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.41.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NYSE MAN opened at $108.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.95.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $61,328,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $60,441,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

