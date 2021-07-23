Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUTR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,265.25 ($42.66).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,578 ($46.75) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,005.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,245.34 ($16.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87). The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 55.22.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

