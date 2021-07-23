Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 64,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,090,533 shares.The stock last traded at $121.36 and had previously closed at $134.68.

FUTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

