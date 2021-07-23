Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 64,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,090,533 shares.The stock last traded at $121.36 and had previously closed at $134.68.
FUTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.72.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
