Fuse Network Trading Down 5.1% This Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $99,700.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

