FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 817.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after acquiring an additional 239,044 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCN opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.58. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

