FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.43. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 3,059 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.