Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95,170 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 144,785 shares during the period. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.