Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €55.95 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.28 ($55.63).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA FRE opened at €45.45 ($53.47) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €44.69. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.