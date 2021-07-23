freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.25 ($26.17).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, July 12th.

FNTN stock opened at €19.91 ($23.42) on Friday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business has a 50 day moving average of €21.18.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

