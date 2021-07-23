Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $7.05 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.3954 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

