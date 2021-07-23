Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 613.50 ($8.02) and last traded at GBX 598.50 ($7.82). Approximately 334,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 322,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 597 ($7.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 587.11. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 26.60.

About Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

