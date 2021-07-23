Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FBIO. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 137,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 237,747 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.