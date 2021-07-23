Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTS. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

