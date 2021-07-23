Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $321,000 Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.60. 4,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,571. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

