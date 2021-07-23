Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 440,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000. Tastemaker Acquisition accounts for about 1.2% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,916. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

