Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 96,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in APi Group by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APi Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.23. 1,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
