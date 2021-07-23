Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 96,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in APi Group by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of APi Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.23. 1,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.