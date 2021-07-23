Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $17.24 Million in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,235,000. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 4.7% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $581,447,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,694,000 after purchasing an additional 405,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,261,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 289,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000,000 after purchasing an additional 137,707 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.00. 51,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,444. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

