Fort Baker Capital Management LP Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 290.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 844,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,132 shares during the quarter. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital accounts for about 2.3% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 514,804 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 258,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

APSG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,360. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

