Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on August 27th

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.73. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FSFL stock opened at GBX 100.39 ($1.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £611.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50. Foresight Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 93.50 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.50 ($1.44). The company has a current ratio of 193.46, a quick ratio of 193.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.19.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Dicks bought 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £1,285.76 ($1,679.85).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.