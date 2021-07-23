FORA Capital LLC Sells 660 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

