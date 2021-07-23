FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Pentair by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. lifted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Shares of PNR opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.