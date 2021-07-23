FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

