FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lantheus by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lantheus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

