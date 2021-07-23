FORA Capital LLC Has $93,000 Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in The ODP were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $46.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

