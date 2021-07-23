FORA Capital LLC Has $87,000 Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 49,649 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $960,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,051 shares of company stock worth $10,830,870. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

