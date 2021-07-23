FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,590 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AI. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,485,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 486,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $3,385,960.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,280,186 shares of company stock valued at $323,200,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AI stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

