Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

