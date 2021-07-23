Flowchain (FLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $143.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded down 52.1% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1,003.93 and approximately $143.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00048983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.56 or 0.00870594 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.