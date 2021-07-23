Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of CEMB opened at $52.49 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.