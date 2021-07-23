Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,651 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 62,574 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 975,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after buying an additional 278,493 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HEWJ opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.54. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.