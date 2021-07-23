Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,428,000 after acquiring an additional 261,942 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

IYF opened at $81.33 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

