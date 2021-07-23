Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,429 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 791.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.