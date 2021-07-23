Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $17.71 on Top Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Flow has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $902.45 million and $318.83 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $17.71 or 0.00054313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00104875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00143827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,650.65 or 1.00111959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

