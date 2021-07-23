Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $26.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several analysts have commented on FSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fisker by 78.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,933,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after buying an additional 1,285,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,770,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 926,414 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,812,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

FSR stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.97. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.