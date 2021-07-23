Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 70.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,586 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.05 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

