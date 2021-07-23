FirstEnergy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 36,518 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 890% compared to the average volume of 3,688 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

