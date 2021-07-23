First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,578,000 after purchasing an additional 234,795 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

