First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of FEI stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.38.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
