First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.
Shares of FEI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. 6,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,205. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
