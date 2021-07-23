First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of FEI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. 6,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,205. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

