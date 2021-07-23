First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after buying an additional 635,319 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 294,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $77.82. 7,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,008. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

