First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) & The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Head-To-Head Survey

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First National of Nebraska and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 0 12 10 0 2.45

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $186.18, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 32.72% 12.53% 1.38%

Risk and Volatility

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National of Nebraska and The PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.23 $7.52 billion $6.36 28.57

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states. It offers demand deposits, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other products. The Bank also provides trust services, safe deposit boxes, cash management, and investment services. It makes loans, such as individual consumer loans, agricultural, real estate, and commercial loans. The company also has subsidiaries, which provide merchant credit card processing and other services. In February, the Bank and TROY Systems, a division of TROY Group, entered into an agreement creating a payment solutions partnership. Under the agreement, the Bank would serve as a reseller for TROY Systems' entire eCheck SecureÂ product line and TROY would use the Bank as a sponsoring bank for its ACH processing operation.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; payables, receivables, deposit and account, liquidity and investments, and online and mobile banking products and services; foreign exchange, derivatives, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,162 branches and 8,900 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

