First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Issues Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 51,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,438. The company has a market cap of $301.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.