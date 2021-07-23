First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $741.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report sales of $741.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.90 million. First Horizon posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 61,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,141. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

