First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

FFIN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

